Hyderabad

Oxygen sought for patient

Close associates of a 74-year-old woman patient suffering from shortness of breath took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a fervent appeal to the authorities concerned for replenishing the fast-exhausting oxygen stocks in a private hospital in the town, where the ailing elderly woman was admitted.

They identified the woman as Akhtar Jahan, an inpatient at Orange hospital, Wyra road, Khammam.

They tweeted a message quoting the hospital staff saying oxygen supply would last till 1 am and urged all the concerned to intervene to ensure continued supply of high flow of oxygen to the 74-year-old woman. However, officials were not available for comment. Earlier in the day, the CPI (ML-ND) district committee sought urgent steps to replenish oxygen stocks in hospitals.

May 5, 2021

