Oxygen plants, ambulances donated by Mahindra Group

The Mahindra Group on Monday said it is donating three oxygen plants and 12 ambulances to various government and public charitable hospitals in Telangana.

Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao participated in a programme in the city to flag off seven ambulances and inaugurated the oxygen plant donated by the company at St.Theresa Hospital in Sanath Nagar. MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated.

A release said Tech Mahindra Foundation has supported installation of a 500 LPM oxygen plant at the 200-bed hospital. Mahindra & Mahindra has also installed a 1,000 LPM oxygen plant in Mahabubnagar district and a 500 LPM oxygen plant in the industrial town of Zaheerabad.

Mr.Rao said “what this pandemic has shown us is the importance of healthcare and the need for collective action. The installation of oxygen plants and the ambulances will help charitable hospitals provide emergency medical services to impoverished and marginalised communities”.