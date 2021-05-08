Oxygen facility for 100 beds at Golconda Area Hospital in a week: CS

HYDERABAD

08 May 2021 22:04 IST

It will also get 120 additional beds in a month

The Golconda Area Hospital here will have 100 beds with oxygen facility in a week, apart from an additional 120 beds in a month to scale up health services in the area.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with senior officials of the Health Department and GHMC, visited the hospital here on Saturday and observed the special drive taken up for administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine there.

He interacted with people present there for the second dose. According to officials, people who went to the vaccination centre there expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. They told the officials that about 15 minutes was all that it took to have the dose administered.

Health officials accompanying the Chief Secretary stated that the people who have taken their first dose of vaccine and have completed four weeks in case of Covaxin and six weeks for Covishield could go to any government vaccination centre till May 12 to get their second dose on priority basis.

The Chief Secretary also went around the wards and other facilities in the Area Hospital. As directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, all beds were being arranged with oxygen supply pipeline facility in an accelerated manner, the Chief Secretary said. Within a week, about 100 beds in the hospital would have the oxygen facility.

At the same time, it was also being ensured that an adequate number of beds were available for maternity and other emergency purposes at the hospital. As part of augmenting availability of beds, a new floor was being added to the hospital to arrange 120 additional beds within a month.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy instructed the officials concerned to plan for deployment of additional human resources and other requirements needed at the hospital in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Secretary also interacted with the Superintendent, RMO and other doctors of the hospital and complimented them for their services. Secretary (Health) S.A.M Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar were among those who accompanied the Chief Secretary.