Oxygen concentrator, PPE kits donated

Representatives of Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) have donated oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks and sanitisers worth ₹10 lakh to Siddipet administration.

The material was handed over to Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at his residence on Saturday. Taiwan-based BLIA with its branch in Malaysia, associated organisations like Shunyati International and DXN donated the concentrators to the Minister

“Several coronavirus patients are facing problem of oxygen at home after getting discharged. These concentrators are helpful for them. Some more concentrators will arrive in the next few days,” said Mr. Harish Rao.


Jun 5, 2021

