Hyderabad

Oxford School alumni’s gesture to theatre staff

Moved by the plight of theatre workers who were left jobless due to the lockdown, alumni-2004 batch of Oxford High School in coordination with Sulakshya Seva Samithi distributed to 68 ration kits worth ₹ 40,000 to theatre workers who work for different theatres in Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

Speaking on the occasion, director of the school Parlapalli Venkataramana said: “ It is heartening to see our old students carrying out philanthropic activities and help the needy in this hour of crisis.”

Principal of the school, Parlapalli Sangeetha said, “We are proud of our students who stepped up to extend help to those in distress and more importantly for doing this noble activity on the school premises”

Founder-president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, Santhosh Manduva who co-ordinated the event said, “We got an information from noted cine lyricist Kasarla Shyam that the theatre workers were facing difficult times as many were left jobless due to the lockdown. We passed on the information to these old students who approached us to identify some genuine beneficiaries.”

The noted cine lyricist also extended his gratitude over the phone to the old students of Oxford High School for helping the theatre workers. He also sang his recent blockbuster “Ramulo Ramula” which brought a smile on everyone present.

“We usually meet up during this time of the year and we raise funds to organise the get-together. We suspended that event his year and thought of doing something to the needy who got affected due to this unprecedented crisis. We pooled around ₹ 80,000 wherein we distributed dry ration kits worth ₹40,000 to the daily wage workers of postal department and the remaining here,” said the old students.

Old students Bharath Puppala, Krishna Teja Vanga, Anusha Palepu, Swarnalatha Vanga, Sandhya Tappatla, Sandeep Mukkisa, Mahesh Chandra Mudigonda, Jawahar Koppu, Vishnu Babu Boyini, Members of the theatre workers association Prabhakar Reddy , Ragula Ramesh and few others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:17:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/oxford-school-alumnis-gesture-to-theatre-staff/article31609973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY