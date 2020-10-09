Owners, worker of go-karting facility arrested

The facility had neither proper safety measures nor proper permissions

Two days after 21-year-old Kapa Varshini was involved in a freak go-karting accident, and later succumbed to her injuries, Meerpet police on Friday arrested the proprietors of the Hasten Go-Karting in Balapur, and one of their employees.

The accused have been identified as Gurram Lohith Reddy (29), and Modini Kiran Kumar. Both are residents of B N Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. The duo are partners at Hasten Go-Karting. The third accused has been identified as Kongara Srikanth (23).

Police said that it was on October 7 that the victim, along with her relatives, went to go Hasten Go-Karting. While she and her uncle were in the go-kart, the helmet which she was wearing came off and her hair got entangled in the rear wheel which resulted in serious injuries. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where she died.

According to police the accused did not have requisite permissions to run the establishment. They allegedly also did not have security measures in place. Police further stated that that the establishment did not follow COVID-related guidelines as laid down by the Centre and the State.

Police also wrote to the Balapur Tahsildar and sought the sealing of Hasten Go-Karting under Section 133 of the CrPc. Soon after, the establishment was sealed by revenue authorities.