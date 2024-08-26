ADVERTISEMENT

Owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins arrested following complaint of sexual assault

Published - August 26, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins in the DLF street of Gachibowli was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and cheating two women on the pretext of marrying them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused identified as Prabhakar Reddy was earlier arrested in connection with a narcotics case along with two others in 2023, wherein 51.45 grams of cocaine, and 44 pills and eight grams of MDMA (ecstasy) was seized from them.

According to the Gachibowli police, Prabhakar Reddy was arrested following complaints from two women on the charges of sexually assaulting them in different instances on the pretext of marriage and cheating them. “The complaints were received and he was duly arrested on Saturday. Further probe is underway,” said the police. 

Earlier in September 2023, Prabhakar Reddy was arrested along with his associate Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, the proprietor of Palleturu Pullatlu, and Lingampally Anuradha for smuggling drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, into Hyderabad from Goa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US