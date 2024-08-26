Owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins arrested following complaint of sexual assault

The owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins in the DLF street of Gachibowli was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and cheating two women on the pretext of marrying them.

The accused identified as Prabhakar Reddy was earlier arrested in connection with a narcotics case along with two others in 2023, wherein 51.45 grams of cocaine, and 44 pills and eight grams of MDMA (ecstasy) was seized from them.

According to the Gachibowli police, Prabhakar Reddy was arrested following complaints from two women on the charges of sexually assaulting them in different instances on the pretext of marriage and cheating them. “The complaints were received and he was duly arrested on Saturday. Further probe is underway,” said the police.

Earlier in September 2023, Prabhakar Reddy was arrested along with his associate Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, the proprietor of Palleturu Pullatlu, and Lingampally Anuradha for smuggling drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, into Hyderabad from Goa.