Owaisi’s best foot forward

MIM chief canvassing on foot to connect with voters

It is overcast, with a nip in the air, and business establishments in Karwan area are about to open for the day. Amid the sparse vehicular traffic on a Saturday morning, there is a flurry of activity near the Old Tappachabutra Police Station, courtesy All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi’s campaign trail. Along with Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin, he is canvassing on foot for Karwan division candidate M. Swamy Yadav.

Mr Owaisi begins his paidal daura (canvassing on foot) in a neighbourhood near Tappachabutra. He is joined by party workers in droves. He criss-crosses the area, mic in hand, taking large strides, and goes door to door, interacting with residents.

“Peace be with you. Please pray for us. Please vote for Majlis,” he says in his booming voice. And as he moves from house-to-house, he assures the electors that his party and the candidate would work for the people, amid the din of ‘ghar, ghar Majlis’ slogans.

He shakes hands, allows youngsters to click selfies with him and proceeds to interact further with residents at their doorstep or in their homes.

As he moves towards Jhirra, young pharmacist Rajeshwar Reddy expresses displeasure over the civic infrastructure in the area. “This is a socialist country, sir. There are problems here. We got one of the streetlights fixed with our own money. There is an issue with the road here. Public representatives have been non-responsive,” Mr Reddy rues.

Mr Owaisi assures him that his concerns will be addressed and special interest will be taken to solve problems in his area. “Irrespective of whether you vote for us or not, I assure you that I will get your work done,” he says.

‘Why no case against those who called me Jinnah?’

Mr. Owaisi also sought to know why the police have not booked cases against those who referred to him as Jinnah and added not booking cases reflects poorly on the police. “I am a Member of Parliament who represents the city, and I am being called Jinnah! If you do not take action, then our work will get affected and people will question you,” Mr Owaisi said, and pointed out that the police should be equidistant from all parties.

He also asked what the police would do if he indulges in name-calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said his only concern in the run-up to the GHMC elections is adherence to model code of conduct and maintaining a peaceful situation in city.