Owaisi welcomes SC mediation panel

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday welcomed the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case mediation panel constituted by Supreme Count. However, the Member of Parliament termed the inclusion of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar in the panel as ‘regrettable’.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, where he said that it would have been better if the apex court had appointed a ‘neutral person’ as a mediator.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian alleged that Mr. Ravishankar's statements in, reportedly made in November 2018, were threatening in nature. He said that the spiritual guru had implied the ‘country would become Syria’ if Muslims do not give up their claim on Babri Masjid.

Mr. Owaisi urged Mr. Ravishankar to retract his statements, and hoped that he would realise the duty which the apex court had entrusted him with.