Owaisi urges UP to release Tablighi workers from TS

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded the release of 40 Tablighi Jamaat workers from Telangana who he said have been stopped by the Uttar Pradesh government from returning to the State.

Addressing the media, Mr Owaisi said, “The Yogi government in UP has for two months illegally stopped over 40 Tablighi Jamaat workers in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut from leaving. They have all tested negative for COVID and yet not allowed to return. This is shameful. I called the Muzaffarnagar collector, not twice, but five times, and emailed her also. There is no response.”

Mr Owaisi sought to know under which law the TJ workers were stopped from leaving and said that this is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. He also cited a judgment of the Allahabad High Court which ruled that those who have completed quarantine period be released.

“They should be released immediately. I appeal to the Telangana government to make arrangement to get them back,” he said.

Mr Owaisi also announced that as many as 38 TJ workers from the State who have recovered after being tested positive for COVID will donate plasma from Wednesday.

With places of worship likely to open after June 8, Mr Owaisi appealed to the Muslims that a policy be made which temporarily prohibits entry of those above the age of 65 in mosques due to reduced immunity and co-morbidities. He also suggested that carpets in mosques be removed, ablution spaces and toilets be closed, and social distancing be maintained during congregation as seen in countries like Turkey, and in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. He urged the Muslim clergy to look into these issues.

Mr Owaisi also criticised the Centre for its handling of the Chinese transgressions on the LAC and urged the Modi government to come clean on the issue.