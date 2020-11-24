Owaisi to take Ghansi Bazaar candidate to court

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 00:12 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Ghansi Bazaar division, Renu Soni, produced a fake certificate and said that he would get a cheating case booked against her.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting where he said: Madam, I promise you, God willing, I will get a 420 criminal case booked against you. A case will proceed against you. You may go to court, it is your right. But you lied and obtained the certificate, this will attract 420 IPC case. I appeal to the people of Ghansi Bazaar, do not let your vote go waste.

He further alleged that no developmental work was done in Ghansi Bazaar divison.

Advertising

Advertising

The Hyderabad parliamentarian sought to reach out to Bengali voters in the division and assured them that he and the party would stand by them.