Owaisi to meet CM on mosque demolition

HYDERABAD

04 September 2020 23:46 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he would discuss the issue of demolition of two mosques in the Secretariat complex with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi said that he would take a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board members to meet the CM at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm on Saturday.

“Inshallah this Saturday (2 PM) representatives of Telangana state @AIMPLB_Official & other Muslim organisations will be meeting @TelanganaCMO to discuss the issue of masaajid in the Secretariat complex (sic),” Mr Owaisi tweeted.

In the recent past, several organisations, including the AIMIM-backed United Muslim Forum, had demanded that the two mosques be constructed at the same place where they existed. Other Muslim leaders like Maulana Jafar Pasha, and Jamiat Ulama Hind Telangana and Andhra Pradesh president and former Member of Legislative Council Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir too had demanded an immediate construction of the places of worship.