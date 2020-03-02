Owaisi terms Delhi violence, a pogrom

HYDERABAD

02 March 2020 00:24 IST

AIMIM celebrates 62nd Foundation Day

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday described the violence in Delhi as ‘pogrom’ and ‘genocide’ and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on the issue.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking on the occasion of the party’s 62nd Foundation Day in Darussalaam headquarters.

“The Delhi violence is a pogrom, a genocide. It was planned and there was an environment of hate created,” Mr Owaisi said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Owaisi questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue and alleged that the violence was unleashed in Delhi due to a certain mindset which was fuelled by incendiary speeches of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He added that he respects the chair of the Prime Minister, but not the person, even as he blamed the Centre for failing to put an end the violence.

“The Delhi riot responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government,” he said. Mr. Owaisi listed names of victims from both the majority and minority communities who lost their lives in the violence. He also spoke about incidents in which members of the two communities protected each other from during the riots. Launching a salvo at the Prime Minister, he said, “I want to ask the Prime Minister, such a big riot broke out and you did not open you mouth,” adding that Mr. Modi spoke on two occasions after the violence but did not speak about the Delhi violence.

Touching upon the peace agreement between Taliban and the USA, Mr Owaisi said that it was in 2016 in Parliament that he told the Centre to ‘open a door of discussion’ with the with the Islamist organisation.

He raised concerns over the Pakistani army’s next move, post the signing of this agreement. “Because of the problem in Afghanistan, Pakistani army was on the Afghan-Pakisatan border. After this agreement, where will this army go?” he asked as he pointed out that the Taliban was given Home and External Affairs Ministry in Afghanistan.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi spoke of party leaders’ contribution and reiterated that the party had resolved to remain a ‘non-communal and pan-India’ party.