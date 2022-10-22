Owaisi tears into “so-called” secular parties, criticises Vikarabad TRS MLA

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Methuku Anand had not done enough to release funds for Ward Number 4

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 19:29 IST

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator Methuku Anand for his non-cooperation and reminded the TRS that his party is yet to decide on the number of candidates for next year’s Assembly elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president was speaking at a public meeting in Tandur, near Vikarabad, on Friday night where he said that Mr Anand had not done enough to release funds for Ward Number 4, which is represented by an AIMIM corporator.

“Remember that the Majlis has not decided on how many candidates it would field in the (upcoming) assembly elections,” he said. “MLA sir do you not have to fight elections in December 2023? If you have to fight elections, then give funds. You only sweet talk. I am tired of listening to sweet talk,” he added.

Mr Owaisi said that he too wishes for political unity among the backward sections, Dalits and Muslims, but pointed out that this should not mean that constituents’ role is only reduced to casting votes. “Come elections of 2023, you will come and say, look I am here. This is not how it works. You are the ruling party’s MLA. We are appealing that these issues, of Shaadi Mubarak (cheque distribution), and Ward Number 4, be solved,” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi also stated that Tandur’s AIMIM president Abdul Hadi was being targeted and repeated his 2023 assembly election jibe.

The AIMIM president claimed that no party that describes itself as secular wants Muslims near it. He implied that said that the political invisibilisation of Muslims would not bode well for Indian democracy. Mr Owaisi said that there have been instances when Muslims have not been allowed onto the dais.

Mr Owaisi said that it is his dream to see a much stronger, more developed Telangana. He pointed out that he too wants communal forces to be restricted and fascist forces in State be weakened.

