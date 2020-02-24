Owaisi slams Delhi violence

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the violence in Delhi which led to the death of a policeman and a civilian.

Addressing a public meeting here, he also said that Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali should understand process of the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Mr. Owaisi alleged that the Delhi Police is siding with stone-pelters and demanded peace be restored in the city. In view of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country, he said that the violence is a major embarrassment to the country.

He also criticised Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ speeches ahead of the violence.

Mr. Owaisi said that he would meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and demand that the NPR be stayed, much like what happened in Kerala. AIMIM's legislators will raise the issue in the Assembly session, he said.

He said that Mr. Mahmood Ali is not just a Deputy Chief Minister, but also a representative of the Muslims. He said that Mr. Mahmood Ali should sit with a lawyer and understand the NPR process if he does not believe that it is a data collection exercise in which people would be marked as doubtful citizens.