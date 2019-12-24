Owaisi, religious leaders to meet KCR on NRC

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, a body of Muslim religious figures, will meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday to submit a representation on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Indian Citizens and the National Population Register.

The delegation will be accompanied by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi. The announcement was made at a public meeting in Mahabubnagar. The representation is expected to apprise the Chief Minister of the concerns in connection with the NRC, CAA and NPR.