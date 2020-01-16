Owaisi hits out at de-radicalisation idea of Bipin Rawat

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday severely criticised the ‘idea’ of de-radicalisation camps for Kashmiri children floated by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

He said de-radicalisation was needed for those persons who killed innocent and poor people from minorities in incidents of lynchings in recent times in the country.

At a well attended public meeting in Adilabad distict headquarters town held in connection with the ongoing municipal election, the AIMIM chief said radicalisation of people should be prevented instead of talking of de-radicalisation of juveniles. He quoted several examples of lynchings to support his point of view.

NRC in Assam

Continuing about radicalisation, Mr. Owaisi quoted the example of Assam where five lakh Assamese and an equal number of Muslims are set to be excluded from the National Register of Citizens. The Assamese, however, will get the citizenship thanks to the Citizenship Amendment Act but the Muslims will be deprived of the status because of the ‘discriminatory’ provisions of the CAA.

“Now who is going to stop radicalisation of the Muslims who are being discriminated upon,” the Hyderabad MP questioned. It is clear that the CAA is discriminatory on the basis of religion which is bound to radicalise those discriminated against,” he observed.

Mr. Owaisi also spoke about his efforts in getting the National Population Register stalled in Telangana. “I appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to stall the NPR,” he revealed.

The AIMIM president exhorted the gathering to support his efforts in stalling the NPR. The gathering cheered him in response to his appeal on urging the Telangana government to stall the NPR.