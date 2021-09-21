Hyderabad

Owaisi flays reported vandalism of his Delhi residence

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the reported vandalism of his Delhi residence, even as he described the alleged vandals as ‘radicalised goons’.

“My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed,” he tweeted, adding that this was the third time that his house was attacked.

Mr Owaisi said that the Election Commission office was beside his house, the Parliament Street Police Station across the road, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, eight minutes away. “If an MP’s house is not safe, then what message is @AmitShah sending,” he further tweeted.

He said that 13 persons attacked his house, out of which six have been detained. He also said that the house caretaker for 40 years, Raju, who later approached the police with a complaint, was assaulted and his grandchildren are now living in fear.


