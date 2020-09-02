Owaisi decries dropping of Question Hour

Asks LS Speaker why all-party meet was not called on the issue

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sought to know from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla why an all-party meeting was not called ahead of suspending Question Hour in the next Lok Sabha session.

The omission of the question hour came to light after the Lok Sabha Secretariat reportedly released the schedule for the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. The session is scheduled to begin on September 14. In a string of tweets, Mr Owaisi said, “Even during exceptional situation of 1962 India-China war, Question Hour was suspended only after All Party Meeting (APM). In this case @PMOIndia didn't hold an APM. When Standing Committee meetings are being held & even #JEENEET, why not an APM to consult us before Parliament?”

Mr Asaduddin Owaisi suggested a single-day sitting for questions in Parliament and stated that the government could answer unstarred questions.

“There's a requirement for 15 days' notice period for questions & I request that questions from members be accepted starting today so that the House can take up questions well within time. It's also your discretion to reduce the notice period u/r 33 of LS Rules of Procedure (sic),” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker sir separation of powers is part of basic structure of Constitution. Parliament has the power & duty to question the govt. We're elected to ask questions & hold the govt accountable. A session that takes up only govt business prevents us from doing so (sic).”

The session on tabling private members bill too had been reportedly dropped in the upcoming session.

In recent past, Mr Owaisi had criticised using facial recognition technology and had announced his intention of moving a private member's bill against it in the Lok Sabha.