Owaisi dares Modi to campaign in Hyd.

Rues that KCR did not heed his advice on ‘unconstitutional’ lockdown

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at the Akbarbagh division where he accused the BJP of trying to damage ‘brand Hyderabad’ on account of speeches by its leaders.

“Call the Prime Minister and make him campaign here. Why are you bringing these others. Bring your real face. Organise a public meeting here. What is your state in Bihar? During the 2019 election, BJP had 222 seats, and a year-and-a half later, they are reduced to 65. In what world do you live?” Mr Owaisi questioned.

Describing Hyderabad as one of the growth engines of the country, Mr Owaisi alleged that the BJP is trying to compromise this only because of its opposition to the AIMIM.

“The Hyderabadi public does now want a return of the 1980s and 1990s era. And MIM will never let this happen. Since the formation of Telangana, Hyderabad has not seen tension, leave alone curfew. I give credit for this to the public of Hyderabad, the police, and the AIMIM. This is why I am telling you, that this fight is to save Hyderabad and brand Hyderabad, and from the disgusting lies BJP is saying about Hyderabad,” he said. Mr Owaisi said that he had told Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to accept the ‘unconstitutional’ lockdown announced by the Centre since law and order is a State subject. He rued that the Chief Minister did not heed his advice. The lockdown, he said, led to loss of countless livelihoods.