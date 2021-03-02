Owaisi criticises former Chief Justice Gogoi

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 22:46 IST

Reiterates support to farmers

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at former Chief Justice of India and current Rajya Sabha member for his recent comments on the judicial system of India, even as he reaffirmed his support to protesting farmers.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at the AIMIM’s 63rd foundation day of the party in Darussalaam.

“You were the Chief Justice. Are you saying that the poor of India should not have hopes of getting justice from courts? Are you saying that corporates will get justice because of the crores that they have, and the poor, Muslims will not get justice?” he said, adding that the job of judiciary was to dispense justice and not run the economy. “When you sat there, what did you do to unshackle the judiciary? Nothing.”

Advertising

Advertising

Touching upon the questions raised about the AIMIM’s Bihar legislators at meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said that the development of Seemanchal region was the agenda. He threatened to organise a chakka jam in case the development of the backward region was ignored.

Reiterating his support for the farmer agitation, Mr Owaisi said that his party stood with the families of those who had lost their lives.

He demanded that the Centre withdraw the farmer laws. He also stated that he would go to Malerkotla. “Stop me if you can. I will go there and meet my Sikh brothers. Why should we not go? We will also go to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

On the day his party won nine seats in the Modasa municipality election, Mr Owaisi thanked party workers.