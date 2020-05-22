Owaisi criticises Centre’s foreign policy

HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come clean on reported acts of transgressions by China along the Line of Actual Control and criticised the Centre for the migrant crisis in the country.

Mr Owaisi was addressing the public through social media on the occasion of Jumatul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

In a pointed question to the PM, Mr Owaisi said, “My question to the Prime Minister of India is: in Ladakh, how much land has China’s army grabbed till now? Tell us now. The country wants to know why is China doing so many transgressions?” In the past ‘three or four months’ there had been 170 such transgressions by China out of which 130 were in Ladakh, he said. “When it comes to China, these BJP and RSS people are mute,” he said as he accused them of ‘selective amnesia’ and also sought to know if ‘Ladakh will become the new Kargil’.

Criticising the Centre’s Foreign Policy, Mr Owaisi said that Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli reportedly stated that COVID – 19 pandemic in India was more dangerous than in China or Italy. “Nepal which is our years-old friend has issued its map which shows parts of our country. What is your foreign policy? They (Centre) have no response. Nobody knows what they are doing,” he said.

Mr Owaisi criticised the Centre for its handling of the migrants crisis and said that Telangana had sent back 1 lakh migrants and spent ₹ 6 crore for this.

The Hyderabad MP criticised the Centre’s economic package and said, as per media reports, it was only 0.75% of GDP.