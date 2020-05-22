Hyderabad

Owaisi criticises Centre’s foreign policy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come clean on reported acts of transgressions by China along the Line of Actual Control and criticised the Centre for the migrant crisis in the country.

Mr Owaisi was addressing the public through social media on the occasion of Jumatul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

In a pointed question to the PM, Mr Owaisi said, “My question to the Prime Minister of India is: in Ladakh, how much land has China’s army grabbed till now? Tell us now. The country wants to know why is China doing so many transgressions?” In the past ‘three or four months’ there had been 170 such transgressions by China out of which 130 were in Ladakh, he said. “When it comes to China, these BJP and RSS people are mute,” he said as he accused them of ‘selective amnesia’ and also sought to know if ‘Ladakh will become the new Kargil’.

Criticising the Centre’s Foreign Policy, Mr Owaisi said that Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli reportedly stated that COVID – 19 pandemic in India was more dangerous than in China or Italy. “Nepal which is our years-old friend has issued its map which shows parts of our country. What is your foreign policy? They (Centre) have no response. Nobody knows what they are doing,” he said.

Mr Owaisi criticised the Centre for its handling of the migrants crisis and said that Telangana had sent back 1 lakh migrants and spent ₹ 6 crore for this.

The Hyderabad MP criticised the Centre’s economic package and said, as per media reports, it was only 0.75% of GDP.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:29:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/owaisi-criticises-centres-foreign-policy/article31653945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY