Owaisi criticises BJP over handling of farm laws

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday commented on the Centre’s handling of the farm laws and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not respecting democratic processes, and maintained that that attitude damages the ‘sanctity of the parliament’.

Mr Owaisi took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, said that he had demanded a discussion on the farm laws when they were proposed. He alleged that when the BJP faces ‘justifiable’ opposition, the party ‘backtracks’. He reiterated that when these laws were proposed, the AIMIM had demanded that they be sent to a Standing Committee.

“If the BJP had followed these processes, it wouldn’t have been so surprised by the backlash. Now looking at the opposition, it is decided to suspend the laws for 1.5 years (sic),” he tweeted, adding that the BJP should ‘learn to listen to public representatives’. “Steamrolling parliament first and then suspending laws isn’t good for democracy’s health.(sic)”

The Hyderabad parliamentarian touched upon discussions on Minority Affairs and said that there has been only one discussion on the subject. He demanded that a discussion be held in the upcoming parliament session.

Mr Owaisi also demanded a session on Chinese intrusions on Indian territories such as those in Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“It's not acceptable to say Chinese occupation is a sensitive matter & no discussion can happen. There are adequate protections in parliamentary procedure to allow a discussion. We've seen many images & reports in media. As MPs we have a right to seek answers from govt (sic),” he tweeted.

