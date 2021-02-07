Owaisi blows the poll bugle in Gujarat

The All India Majlise-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its electoral foray ahead of the local body elections in Gujarat and described its entry as ‘an alternative platform’ which would work for justice of the oppressed.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking at a public meeting at Bharuch in Gujarat on Sunday, said the people of Gujarat have traditionally voted for ‘two parties’. He appealed to the public, especially adivasis, Dalits and those from the other backward classes, to support the AIMIM and its ally Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTB).
“If an adivasi wants the implementation of Schedule V, and if a Muslim does not want to be jailed unnecessarily, and his youth taken away, and if a Dalit brother does not want to be branded a Naxalite and jailed but wants rights as given in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, then remember that only by sloganeering, shedding tears, being frustrated, and closing doors and windows of the home will not lead to somebody descending from the skies or emerging from the earth to give you your rights,” he said.
Mr Owaisi said that the people would be able to decide their future if they become a political power and this will happen when they would elect their representatives. These representatives should not be from the Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.
