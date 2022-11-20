Overwhelming response to The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ regional round in Hyderabad

November 20, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ regional round in Hyderabad with judges VahChef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju and other guests, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The first edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ regional round kickstarted in Hyderabad on Saturday at the Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli. The contest saw an overwhelming response and a good number of participants.

Jella Sri Laxmi was adjudged winner of the preliminary round for showcasing her mastery in Telangana cuisine with a tasty and healthy Chicken Brinjal Masala. Other participants presented dishes that were high on Telangana flavours, using Gold Winner Cooking Oil.

K. Shobadevi was adjudged the first runner up and Saro Saladilakshmi was declared the second runner up. The prizes were distributed by Regional Head-Advertisements Srikanth, General Manager Events Shafiqur Rahman, AGM Marketing Gold Winner Cooking Oil Kumar Krishnan, Telangana Head, Sagar, LifeSpice Executive Gurudath Pai and Rajesh from Medimix.

The judges for the contest were VahChef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju. Chef Raju said the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation. The second regional round of Telangana is set to take place on Sunday at VHR Banquet Hall in Secunderabad. The chief guest for the event will be Malla Reddy Health City vice-chairperson Preeti Reddy.

The title sponsor of the event is Gold Winner Cooking oil. The event is an initiative by The Hindu, powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and Bambino. The reality partner is G Square Group, energy partner is IOCL, hygiene partner is Medimix and knowledge partner is VahChef Sanjay Thumma.

