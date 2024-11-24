ADVERTISEMENT

Overpriced antifungal medicines seized from medical shop in Hyderabad

Published - November 24, 2024 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seizing overpriced antifungal medication from a medical shop in Amberpet of Hyderabad on November 23. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized a batch of overpriced antifungal medication during a search at a medical shop in Amberpet area of Hyderabad. The medicines, Itwage-200 Capsules (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) were found to have been sold at rates exceeding the government-fixed price ceiling.

Manufactured by Tosc International Private Limited and marketed by Skinocean Pharmaceuticals, the seized batch carried a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹299 for a strip of 10 capsules. This violates the pricing guidelines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

As per the NPPA mandate, the price of Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, including a 12% Goods and Services Tax, should not exceed ₹247.74 for 10 capsules. The marked price on the Itwage-200 Capsules was ₹51.25 higher than the permissible maximum rate, constituting a clear breach of the DPCO, the officials said.

