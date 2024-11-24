Overpriced antifungal medicines seized from medical shop in Hyderabad

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized a batch of overpriced antifungal medication during a search at a medical shop in Amberpet area of Hyderabad. The medicines, Itwage-200 Capsules (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) were found to have been sold at rates exceeding the government-fixed price ceiling.

Manufactured by Tosc International Private Limited and marketed by Skinocean Pharmaceuticals, the seized batch carried a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹299 for a strip of 10 capsules. This violates the pricing guidelines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

As per the NPPA mandate, the price of Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, including a 12% Goods and Services Tax, should not exceed ₹247.74 for 10 capsules. The marked price on the Itwage-200 Capsules was ₹51.25 higher than the permissible maximum rate, constituting a clear breach of the DPCO, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.