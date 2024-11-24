 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Overpriced antifungal medicines seized from medical shop in Hyderabad

Published - November 24, 2024 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seizing overpriced antifungal medication from a medical shop in Amberpet of Hyderabad on November 23.

Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seizing overpriced antifungal medication from a medical shop in Amberpet of Hyderabad on November 23. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized a batch of overpriced antifungal medication during a search at a medical shop in Amberpet area of Hyderabad. The medicines, Itwage-200 Capsules (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) were found to have been sold at rates exceeding the government-fixed price ceiling.

Manufactured by Tosc International Private Limited and marketed by Skinocean Pharmaceuticals, the seized batch carried a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹299 for a strip of 10 capsules. This violates the pricing guidelines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

As per the NPPA mandate, the price of Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, including a 12% Goods and Services Tax, should not exceed ₹247.74 for 10 capsules. The marked price on the Itwage-200 Capsules was ₹51.25 higher than the permissible maximum rate, constituting a clear breach of the DPCO, the officials said.

Published - November 24, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.