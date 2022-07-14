Overcast skies, drizzle mark another rainy day in Hyderabad

Light to moderate showers in store for next three days

Grey skies with cold winds blowing, a drizzle here and there, but no hint of the sun... The city witnessed yet another gloomy, rainy day on Wednesday, making it a whole week of grim and overcast conditions.

The cumulative rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ranged between 0.4 mm and 2.7 mm across the city, with Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Chandanagar, Quthbullahpur, Gajularamaram, Yousufguda, and Goshamahal receiving maximum rainfall.

The meteorology department has predicted light to moderate showers in several regions of the State for the coming three days, while issuing warnings about heavy to extremely heavy rains in isolated places of north Telangana including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban and Rural, and Jangaon.

In the city, with water levels reaching the maximum in Hussainsagar, officials have begun to inspect the two weirs to the tank, and issued instructions for clearing debris accumulating around the surplus channels.

Excess water continued to be discharged from the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar on Wednesday. While the inflows into Osmansagar were 300 cusecs, the outflow was 312 cusecs through one gate raised by one foot and another raised by two.

Himayatsagar is receiving 150 cusecs of inflows while the outflow is 170 cusecs, through one gate opened by 0.6 foot. Another gate was closed at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, owing to reduced inflows, a statement from water board informed. No alert has been issued to the residents of colonies surrounding Musi river, as there are relatively low flows in the river as yet.