Overall crime dips in Hyderabad, but spike in rape cases

Hyderabad

22 December 2021 19:50 IST

There has been an increase in crime against women and children in 2021, says Commissioner of Police

The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate has seen a spike in rape cases the present year when compared to the lockdown-hit 2020 and the previous year.

“As many as 328 rape cases have been reported during the period at review, out of which 95% of the rapes are cases among known people out of love, promise to marry and not marrying, and only in three cases the accused were ‘strangers’ to the victims,” said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing his fourth annual crime round-up on the Gibraltar rock in Hussainsagar Lake, where the world’s tallest monolith of Gautama Buddha is erected, Mr Kumar, in the scorching heat, claimed that Hyderabad is the safest city and number of crimes when compared to other major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, have been consistently subdued over a period of time.

Advertising

Advertising

Further comparing the overall crime rate with 2019, as 2020 was mostly under COVID-19 lockdown, the officer, who was recently promoted to the rank of Director General of Police, said that the city has seen a dip in the overall crime rate — 25,187 cases registered in 2019 to 20,012 cases in 2021.

He said that there is a significant decrease in bodily and property offences like dacoity, culpable homicide, robbery, chain snatching, house breaks, pseudo police and thefts, and the decline can be attributed to their effective policing methods in tracking criminals, constant police patrolling in every nook and corner of the city, detaining repeat offenders under the PD Act.

CCTV cameras

At present, altogether there are 4.40 lakh CCTV cameras in the city, including 4.24 lakh installed under the Nenu Saitham project and 5,520 cameras under Safe City Project.

“Property crime detection was 63 % and recovery was 54% despite the fact that there are vacancies of 34 % in city police and also the fact that during the entire year we were busy in the second wave of COVID-19, law and order duties,” Mr.Kumar said.

There has been an increase in crime against women. In 2019 the number of cases was 2,354 when compared to 2,393 cases in 2021. Similarly, crime against children (POCSO) has seen a slight increase, as 339 cases were registered in 2019 and in 2021 the number was 357 cases.

The number of cases registered under ‘outraging the modesty of women’ also saw an increase with the police registering 461 cases this year compared to 448 in 2019.

However, when compared to lockdown-hit 2020, crime in all heads has gone up drastically in the city in the current year, with an upsurge not just in rape cases, but also other crimes like grave bodily crimes, cheating, theft, kidnapping, servant theft, and even chain snatching.

Declaring their road map for the coming year, the city police chief said they would build a stronger relationship with the community, and detailed analysis at the police station level would be taken up to address their needs.

Further, he said that new recruits would be mentored by the senior officers who will be guiding them on all aspects of policing. “Group excellence would be given priority over individual excellence,” Mr. Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, they offered condolences to police personnel and media persons who lost their lives to the deadly COVID-19.