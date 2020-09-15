Over a lakh LRS applications filed

HYDERABAD

15 September 2020 08:33 IST

The Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) announced by the State government has received more than a lakh applications as on September 14, from across the State.

The applications are increasing by several thousands every day, as evidenced from the official data.

The number which stood at 82,584 on Sunday, rose to 1,08,505 on Monday, garnering a total advance amount of ₹11 crore. Of the total, 36,740 applications were received from panchayats, while municipalities received 45,449 applications, and corporations, including GHMC, a total of 26,316 applications.

Advertising

Advertising

The LRS was announced on September 1, with the cut off date of August 26 by when the plot in question should have been registered. The deadline for submission of application is October 15.

As per the government orders, the basic regularisation charges varies between ₹200 per square metre and ₹750 per square metre, based on the size of the plot. Further, if the market value of land is below ₹3,000 per square yard, only 25% of the basic regularisation charges will be levied as LRS fee. The fee will be 50% of the charges if market value hovers between ₹3,001and ₹5,000, and 75% if it is between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000.

Above 10,000, the fee will be 100% of the basic regularisation charges.

For slums, an equal rate or ₹5 per square metre has been decided irrespective of the land value and plot area.

Officials attribute the unusual response to the scheme to the fear among public that their plots would not fetch any buyers. As per the recent memo issued by the Stamps & Registrations Department, registration of plots will not be allowed in unapproved layouts. Even for obtaining building permissions in the plots, LRS clearance is mandatory.