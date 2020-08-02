Over 900 beds available at TIMS

HYDERABAD

02 August 2020 22:52 IST

Health Minister inspects facility, urges people not to check into private hospitals for treatment

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed officials not to turn away any patient seeking admission at the 1,035-bed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli. Wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), he met COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospital on Sunday to enquire about medical services and other facilities being provided to them.

This is the second time that he met COVID-19 patients in person. In March, he had met the first COVID-19 patient in the State admitted at Gandhi Hospital. Mr Rajender inspected TIMS and directed a Resident Medical Officer to be appointed to oversee the works of staff. The Minister and officials in the Health department have urged people to avail services at TIMS rather than spending exorbitantly and selling their property for private hospital treatment.

Only around 130 of the 1,035 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. There are 50 ICU beds and officials said they are planning to have 150 more ICU beds to attend critically-ill patients. Apart from patients with severe symptoms, those above 60 years or with severe co-morbidities such as hypertension or life threatening diseases are admitted at TIMS. COVID patients with mild symptoms and co-morbidity too are admitted there.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he held a meeting with doctors and administrative officials. Most of the doctors who are young informed him that they are staying at the hospital so that they will be available to provide medical services at any point of the day.

Earlier, the healthcare professionals had requested for accommodation to be provided so that they can stay away from family, thus preventing the risk of infection transmission to their family members in case they are carriers.

The Minister also inspected the quality of medicines being administered to patients. He said while families of patients admitted to private hospitals are struggling to find some medicines used for COVID-19 treatment, there is no shortage of the drugs such as Remdesivir at the hospital. He urged people to avail services at government hospitals.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and COVID Expert Committee member Gangadhar accompanied him.

Webinar on protocol

On Monday, the Health Minister will hold a webinar on the treatment protocol being followed in government hospitals. Prominent doctors, superintendents of government hospitals, and senior officials from the State Health department would take part in the session.