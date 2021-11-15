Over 7.71 L tonnes of paddy procured: Gangula

HYDERABAD

15 November 2021 00:54 IST

‘Procurement going on swiftly’

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has stated that procurement of paddy produced in the Kharif season is going on swiftly in spite of the allegations being made by the Opposition that purchases were slow.

The Civil Supplies Corporation along with other agencies engaged in paddy purchases have opened 4,039 procurement centres so far against over 6,630 centres proposed for the season.

The Minister said that the pace of purchases was almost equal to that of last Kharif season as 7.71 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured till November 13 this year against 8 lakh tonnes procured by the same day during the 2020 procurement season.

The paddy procured so far was worth ₹1,510 crore and the amount was being credited to the bank accounts of over 1.13 lakh farmers. The Minister stated that steps were being taken to shift the paddy purchased at procurement centres to the rice mills without any delay. Steps were also being taken to keep the purchased paddy safe from untimely rains by arranging the required tarpaulin sheets.

On the supply of rice through public distribution system, the Minister said of the 2,99,310 tonnes of rice allotted for November, 2,29,231 tonnes was drawn by about 67 lakh cardholders already.