Over 700 bridges under SCR lens this monsoon

Anemometers, special ‘Scada’ sensors part of the move

More than 300 bridges in 34 locations in Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions alone are under round-the-clock surveillance by railway personnel during this monsoon season. Altogether, 704 bridges in 152 locations in divisions of Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded are also under special watch to ensure trains run safe.

Anemometers to keep track of wind velocities installed on station buildings near water bodies, special ‘Scada’ sensors to provide real time information on bridges, water depth measuring gauges at vulnerable spots, IMD alerts directly to the central control room, are among the measures taken, informed senior railway officials.

Besides, special watchmen are being stationed near water bodies this year with communication sets in addition to patrolling teams due to the vagaries of rainfall in recent years. Heavy rainfall in short spans resulting in flash floods or incessant rainfall for longer durations due to climate change induced weather patterns has made railway authorities revise their safety protocols.

South Central Railway (SCR) is running 544 trains daily and about 6,500 km of track has to be monitored to prevent possible mishaps. “Watchmen are provided with walkie talkies to immediately convey to the sectional engineer concerned if they notice any flooding or sudden water surges, who in turn, will determine if the train can be allowed to pass or not once they check flows and water levels,” they explained.

Permissible limit

Railway engineers have notified that 3-4.5 cm of water above the tracks is permissible for trains to move, in case of water on tracks for passenger and freight trains, respectively. Indication posts painted in black and white of 120 cm height are placed in the centre of the track for a proper estimate of flooding by the designated inspector to check. He has to walk on the line to satisfy himself on allowing a train to pass through safely.

Even then, a light engine is made to pass the section and only then, it is determined if the entire train with passengers or freight can move on. Same goes with water flow on bridges with loco pilots periodically informed about the levels and the speeds on which they are supposed to be running in certain sections or on bridges over rivers/rivulets.

Joint inspections with local irrigation and other officials are often carried out near the water bodies to alert the sections concerned to take appropriate decisions. “Multi-disciplinary teams are kept on standby. We have freight trains filled and ready in 10-12 depots with boulders, ballast, sand and other material, for taking up any immediate repairs in case a track is washed off,” they said.

Emphasis on safety, infrastructure works like strengthening of track, maintenance of spare parts, and introduction of German-designed LHB rolling stock, have been given to reduce train derailments to the minimum. They are the main cause of mishaps other than those at level crossings, added senior officials.