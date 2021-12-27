Over 66.6 lakh farmers to get nearly ₹7,646 crore

The investment support given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for taking up rabi crops at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre to all landholding (pattadar) farmers will commence on Tuesday with transfer of amount to their bank accounts.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, a total of 66.61 lakh farmers are eligible to get the grant of ₹7,645.66 crore for their landholdings of 152.91 lakh acres. All farmers having pattadar passbooks and whose details were updated till December 10 as also those having RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas issued by the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare till that date would get Rythu Bandhu benefit this time.

Under RoFR, about 94,000 farmers have pattas for 3.05 lakh acres. The electronic transfer of the Rythu Bandhu benefit would be take up in a phased-manner every day, extent-wise. On day one on Tuesday, farmers having landholding up to one acre would be credited the amount into their bank accounts.

The Minister stated that in seven phases of Rythu Bandhu so far, an amount of ₹43,036.64 crore was given to farmers as investment support for taking up cultivation of Kharif and Rabi crops starting with 2018-19 kharif season.