Over 63L ryots to get ₹7,509 crore support

Rythu Bandhu to cover 150.18 lakh acres this time

The Telangana government is all set to credit investment support (grant) of about ₹7,509 crore at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre directly into the bank accounts of 63,25,695 pattadar farmers in the State with a total landholding of 150.18 lakh acres for taking up cultivation of crops this kharif (vanakalam) season.

The process of transferring the cash benefit to the bank accounts linked to the landholding farmers would begin on June 15 and is expected to be completed in 10 days.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy released the details of farmers eligible to receive the Rythu Bandhu assistance this season.

The list of pattadar farmers was finalised by the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and handed over to the Agriculture department.

A total of 2,81,865 farmers with a landholding of 66,311 acres would get the investment support additionally this season compared to the 2020-21 yasangi (rabi) season.

The Minister allayed the fears of farmers with regard to the change in their bank branches’ IFSC code numbers following merger of some banks after the investment support was credited for the last rabi season.

The Minister suggested that farmers who secured pattadar passbooks for the first time submit their details such as copies of pattadar passbook, Aadhaar card and bank account details to AEOs concerned or Agriculture Officers in the mandal offices.

According to the details finalised by the CCLA, pattadar farmers of Nalgonda district would get benefited most with Rythu Bandhu this season, as always, as 4,72,983 farmers with a landholding of 12.18 lakh acres would get ₹608.81 crore and Medchal-Malkajigiri would benefit the least since 39,762 farmers with a landholding of 77,000 acres would get ₹38.89 crore.

Eligible farmers in seven districts would get the investment support in the range of ₹300 crore to ₹400 crore, in 11 districts they would get in the range of ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore and in 10 districts they would get ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore in total. In three districts – Warangal Urban, Mulug and Medchal-Malkajgiri —, they would get less than ₹100 crore each.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said in spite of the COVID impact, the government had extended ₹14,656.02 crore investment support to farmers during the two crop seasons of 2020-21 and in the budget for 2021-22 the government had allocated ₹14,800 crore for implementing the scheme for the fourth year.