Over 60 Maharashtrian families stuck in Isnapur

Akkamma, in her fifties, is staying along with her family of five in a small hut. During afternoons, when the sun is at its peak, she joins other women to sit under a tree and chat with them.

The reason — sitting out of their houses is more comfortable than inside as the tarpaulin roofs generate unbearable heat, and they feel suffocated staying inside even for a few minutes. “It is impossible to stay in our shacks. To get some respite from the heat, we are taking rest under this tree. We will spend time till evening here,” Ms. Akkamma said.

There are 65 families who migrated from Nanded in Maharashtra and are staying at Isnapur in Sangareddy district of Telangana for the past eight years or so. A large number of children are also part of the group, most of them famished.

Family members made a living by doing various jobs like breaking stones, driving tractors or working as daily wage labourers. The national shutdown rendered them jobless because of which many of them have a meal in the afternoon and skip dinner.

Though the location of their makeshift dwellings is close to the National Highway, the administration has not reached out to them so far, they complained.

“Some philanthropists came and extended assistance twice. But we have not received any help from the government so far. We are using our limited rations so that we can have something for tomorrow,” Sunil, another migrant, said.

What do they do the entire day? “Eating, chitchatting and sleeping. Nothing else,” said another young man from the group.

There are more than 60 children, aged between six months and 14 years, and there are also six lactating mothers. All of them are waiting for help from the administration.