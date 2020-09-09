Over 5,000 distress calls in 5 months

Suicide prevention helpline handles huge volume of calls during lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it unprecedented issues that has pushed up anxiety and stress levels among many. And that distress and helplessness is evident from the fact that Roshni, a NGO which provides emotional support to those battling depression or suicidal thoughts, have received more than 5,000 calls post lockdown announcement till August. Of those, around 20% callers had suicidal thoughts, and 5% had made up their minds to end life.

The Hyderabad-based NGO received calls from across the country. People who called included those facing financial distress such as inability to pay monthly loan instalments, school fees, anxiety of losing job or after losing it, pressure of working from home and domestic violence due to increased time spent at home with violent partners, and other issues.

The volunteers said that there was a sudden spurt of calls after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14. With that news, there was renewed focus on mental health and wellness. On September 10 every year, World Suicide Prevention Day is observed to provide worldwide commitment on action to prevent suicides with various activities.“There are times in our lives when we feel very low, depressed, and think that no one cares. At times, life becomes so painful that we just feel like ending it,” a statement from Roshni states.

According to official statistics, over one lakh people kill themselves in India every year. “However, the realistic estimates could be five to six times more. It means that every five minutes one person feels so trapped, lonely, angry and unimportant that to end the pain, he or she chooses to end his/her own life,” the statement added.

People feeling low can reach out to Roshni over their helpline number 66202000 or 66202001, visit the centre in Sindhi Colony (Secunderabad) or send an e-mail to roshnihelp@gmail.com. The centre is maintained by trained volunteers on all days from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, Their service is free and confidential. “We provide emotional support. First, we create a safe and comfortable environment where can talk. We don’t rush into calls. As emotions can be overpowering and thoughts might be clouded, we give them time. Our calls might last 10 minutes to 2 hours or more. Our volunteers can speak in many languages,” said Tinky Bhardwaj, senior volunteer and former director at Roshni.

She assured that details of callers are kept confidential and not shared with any individual or organisation. “We don’t ask for their name, phone numbers or their address,” Ms Bhardwaj said.