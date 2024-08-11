ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 students participate in The Hinduin School Chess Tournament

Updated - August 11, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hinduin School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), was organised at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. The tournament saw the participation of 548 students from 110 schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event featured categories for U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15 players and followed the latest FIDE Rapid Rules on a Swiss League format. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM-CC of the NMDC, attended the inauguration.

Children participating the state-level The Hinduin School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NMDC said their collaboration with The Hindu for the chess tournament reflects the NMDC’s dedication to promoting a vibrant sports culture in India. “This initiative, along with our flagship NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, showcases our aggressive support for the development of a thriving sports culture nationwide, in line with the Fit India Movement. With Olympian Nikhat Zareen as our brand ambassador, we are at the forefront of nurturing young talent and transforming India into a sporting powerhouse. At [the] NMDC, we see our role as not just a leader in mining but as builders of the future of Indian sports,” Mr. Amitava Mukherjee added.

Participants at The Hindu in School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The top 10 participants from each of the five categories in the chess tournament will be given prizes during a ceremony scheduled to take place at the NMDC office in Masab Tank on August 15. The winners will receive a shield, a merit certificate and a cash prize.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A child engrossed in game at the state-level The Hindu in School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US