Over 500 students participate in The Hinduin School Chess Tournament

Updated - August 11, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hinduin School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), was organised at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. The tournament saw the participation of 548 students from 110 schools.

The event featured categories for U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15 players and followed the latest FIDE Rapid Rules on a Swiss League format. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM-CC of the NMDC, attended the inauguration.

Children participating the state-level The Hinduin School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

“Our collaboration with The Hindu for this chess tournament reflects [the] NMDC’s dedication to promoting a vibrant sports culture in India. This initiative, along with our flagship NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, showcases our aggressive support for the development of a thriving sports culture nationwide, in line with the Fit India Movement. With Olympian Nikhat Zareen as our brand ambassador, we are at the forefront of nurturing young talent and transforming India into a sporting powerhouse. At [the] NMDC, we see our role as not just a leader in mining but as builders of the future of Indian sports,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Participants at The Hindu in School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The top 10 participants from each of the five categories in the chess tournament will be given prizes during a ceremony scheduled to take place at the NMDC office in Masab Tank on August 15. The winners will receive a shield, a merit certificate and a cash prize.

A child engrossed in game at the state-level The Hindu in School Chess Tournament, presented by National Mineral Development Corporation, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

