Over 500 nurses of NIMS protest against ‘harassment’ by management

March 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Emergency services at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here took a hit on Tuesday after more than 500 nurses boycotted duties alleging harassment by the hospital management. The situation was brought under control in the evening after which they resumed duty.

The nurses had been served memos a few days ago for alleged indiscipline while performing duties. A hospital official, while speaking to mediapersons, said that the notices were served on three nurses who were neither marking their attendance nor performing duties on time.

Instead of giving an explanation, the nurses decided to launch a strike and alleged that they were being made to work for prolonged hours. They also questioned the lack of fresh recruitments to help reduce their work burden.

As a result of the protest, regular hospital work came to a halt, the hospital official said and added that a few of the nurses were unaware about the reasons for the cease-work but joined in nevertheless.

For their part, the nurses questioned the credibility of the memo and said it was being done only to divide them. They also accused the institute director of harassing them. One of them said that a few doctors at the hospital often belittled their work.

The strike was called off on Tuesday evening after the hospital management assured to address their problems.