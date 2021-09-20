Over 500 inoculated against COVID in mega vaccination camp

The COVID-19 free vaccination camp held by Yashoda Hospitals at Challa Samudram on Sunday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

20 September 2021 21:58 IST

More than 500 persons, mostly hailing from remote villages in Yellandu mandal, were inoculated against COVID-19 at a mega vaccination camp conducted by Yashoda Foundation at Challa Samudram village in the predominantly tribal populated district on Sunday.

The COVID-19 free vaccination camp was conducted by a team of doctors and other medical staff from Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the Gram Panchayat building in Challa Samudram from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

People from various villages including Repallewada, Voddugudem, Daniyalapadu and Lachagudem besides Challa Samudram were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the day-long camp, a press release said.

The Yashoda Foundation, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, continue to focus on the poorest of the poor and people living in most difficult to reach areas in the State receive the requisite healthcare support at par with people living in urban areas, said Dr Abhinav Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals Group.

While emphasising the role of vaccination as the most important tool to combat the COVID-19, he said, “We are grateful for this opportunity to serve the remotest part of Telangana thanks to the local social workers, administration and many leaders who extended their cooperation in making the vaccination drive a success.”