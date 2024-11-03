Over 500 doctors attend THANACON 2024 conference in Hyderabad

Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) organised THANACON 2024 conference in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 3). This conference was hosted by the Greater Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy District, Medchal and Vikarabad Branch of the association. The one-day state convention was inaugurated by Telangana’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare N. Ravinder Nayak.

THANA State president V.S. Rao and general secretary Prasad said that over 500 doctors from all over the State attended the conference. Healthcare experts from across the country spoke during the panel discussions and scientific sessions of the convention.

The highlights of the conference include showcasing complete solutions to the issues of nursing homes as well as hospitals, panel discussions on various topics such as consumer forum cases, survival of smaller hospitals and implementation of AarogyaSri scheme. The conference stressed the efforts to improve the quality of services in healthcare organisations through accreditation such as National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

