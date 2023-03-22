Over 50% of chronic diseases reported in Hyderabad are from old city areas: survey

March 22, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad records 33% of all chronic diseases in the State, out of which more than 50% are recorded in the old city areas, according to a survey conducted by Telangana-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HFF). The survey, conducted in some of the urban slums and catchments of old city, aimed at understanding the post-COVID impact on the socio-economic status of the community.

The survey revealed that diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery diseases topped the list of chronic ailments in the old city. Around 72% preferred treatment at private hospitals, which puts a huge burden on the family, apart from showing the low trust in public health services.

Nearly 50% of the slums have poor sanitation, hygiene and access to clean water. Quacks and Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) dominate the primary healthcare space leading to out-of-pocket expenses.

Of the children who were surveyed, it was found that 58% were vaccinated. Of those, 74% of vaccinations were done in a private setting and only 20% had taken vaccination at a government centre.

“Today, we need to build free schools, colleges, clinics and hospitals instead of mosques and function halls. It is the responsibility of the government, civil society and citizens to work in tandem for the upliftment of the society,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

The total size of the survey was 5,000 households and was done door-to-door in various urban slums of Hyderabad, including Hakimpet, Golconda, Chintalmet, Teegalkunta, Hashimabad, Asif Nagar, Chanchalguda and Shaheen Nagar among many other localities. The NGO identified a total of 1,394 notified slums and 200 non-notified slums in GHMC limits of which an estimated 60% are south, southwest, southeast and west of the city with a predominantly Muslim population.