Over 50% govt. healthcare workers vaccinated

More than 50% healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana had received the COVID vaccine. On the fourth day of vaccination (Thursday), 27,682 HCWs were vaccinated. Six of them developed minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) but the condition of all of them was stable.
Health department officials planned to vaccinate 48,447 beneficiaries in 726 sessions on Thursday and 57.1% were given the vaccine.
On the whole, there are around 1.65 lakh HCWs in the department and another 5,000 in the Central Health department.
Since the start of vaccination drive, 97,307 HCWs have got the shot. The officials aim to immunise the remaining staff on Friday.
And till date, 45,861 HCWs had missed or chose not to take the vaccine. They would be provided another chance. Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that a mop-up round might be held on Monday.
The vaccination for HCWs in private hospitals might start from next week. The entire inoculation programme for healthcare workers from government and private hospitals is scheduled to end by February first week.
Frontline workers from municipal, police and other departments might be inoculated from the second week of February.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath