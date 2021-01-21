Over 50% govt. healthcare workers vaccinated

Jab for municipal staff, policemen from Feb. second week

More than 50% healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana had received the COVID vaccine. On the fourth day of vaccination (Thursday), 27,682 HCWs were vaccinated. Six of them developed minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) but the condition of all of them was stable.

Health department officials planned to vaccinate 48,447 beneficiaries in 726 sessions on Thursday and 57.1% were given the vaccine.

On the whole, there are around 1.65 lakh HCWs in the department and another 5,000 in the Central Health department.

Since the start of vaccination drive, 97,307 HCWs have got the shot. The officials aim to immunise the remaining staff on Friday.

And till date, 45,861 HCWs had missed or chose not to take the vaccine. They would be provided another chance. Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that a mop-up round might be held on Monday.

The vaccination for HCWs in private hospitals might start from next week. The entire inoculation programme for healthcare workers from government and private hospitals is scheduled to end by February first week.

Frontline workers from municipal, police and other departments might be inoculated from the second week of February.