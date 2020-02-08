Over 50 firms take part in HYSEA job fair

The third edition of a job fair organised by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) here on Friday saw the participation of more than 50 IT/ITES firms and 1,800 engineering graduates.

Over 700 jobs were on offer at the fair held at JNTU-H auditorium, a release from the organisers said. The job fair was for engineering graduates (B.Tech/B.E) and MCAs who passed out in 2018 and 2019.

715 jobs on offer

A spokesperson of HYSEA said 715 jobs were on offer from 51 companies. The final figures of candidates hired will be clear later since each company followed its own hiring process and decision regarding hiring, nature of job, salary, additional requirements of tests rest solely with the hiring firms.

A.Govardhan, Rector and In-charge Registrar of JNTU-H inaugurated the fair. The release said the fair provides IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad qualified, pre-screened, technical manpower at no cost and in a reliable manner.

HYSEA president Murali Bollu said out of the 7,600 B.Tech/MCA graduates of 2018 and 2019 registered, 1,800 were short-listed after an online test in aptitude, English and programming skills.