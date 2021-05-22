Over 50 ‘fake’ delivery executives booked

More than 50 persons who ventured out donning T-shirts of Swiggy, Zomato and other app-based delivery services were booked by the police of three urban commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on Saturday.

As a result, police were forced to stop every delivery executive on the street, seize their vehicle and impose a fine of ₹1,000. They said the youths were ‘just’ wearing the T-shirt of the delivery companies and moving around for no reason.

“They were neither carrying the food to be delivered nor had order details. They were just going around on their bikes,” police said.

Recently, a report on how ‘People finding reasons to venture out on the streets’ was published in these columns, in which it was mentioned how a borrowed Zomato or Swiggy T-shirt was serving as a ticket to roam around for fun during the lockdown. But, police in the State capital have sniffed out such cheap tricks and are clamping down with cases to teach the loiterers a lesson.

In Hyderabad city limits alone, police booked more than 25 such ‘fake’ delivery executives, while rest were booked by police of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.