Over 4,900 buses to ply for Sankranti

03 January 2021 22:43 IST

TSRTC has advised passengers to book seats in advance

This Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will press into service as many as 4,981 special buses.

The move is intended to handle the rush ahead of the festival. The State RTC will operate these buses from January 8-14. About 3,380 buses will be operated to destinations in Telangana and another 1,600 buses to places in Andhra Pradesh such as Vijayawada, Kakinada, Tenali, Guntur, Srikakulam, Ongole and Nellore.

Both scheduled and special buses will operate from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Old CBS, Jubilee Bus Station, Lingampally, Jeedimetla, Tarnaka and Uppal crossroads.

Passengers have been advised to book seats in advance in order to avoid any inconvenience.