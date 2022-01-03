Over 4.89 lakh ryots get ₹1,047 cr. Rythu Bandhu benefit on Monday

HYDERABAD

03 January 2022

A total of 4,89,189 pattadar farmers with landholding of over 4 acres and up to 5 acres each in the State received an amount of ₹1,047 crore as the investment support for the rabi season under Rythu Bandhu scheme at ₹5,000 per acre on the fifth day of the benefit transfer on Monday.

In five days, the State government has credited an amount of ₹5,294.09 crore into the bank accounts of 57,60,280 landholding farmers.

In a teleconference conducted on Monday along with Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanthu, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said Telangana is the only State in the country that is spending over ₹60,000 crore for agriculture sector.

The attributed the success of agriculture sector after formation of Telangana State to the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the government for the sector such as construction of irrigation projects, revival of minor irrigation tanks, provision of timely inputs, support given under Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes.

Terming the disbursement of over ₹50,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu for the last eight agricultural seasons a historic moment, the Minister said it was an event for celebration from village level. He released a pamphlet prepared on the Rythu Bandhu celebrations at the teleconference attended by District Agriculture Officers and other higher authorities.